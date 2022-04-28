Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.07 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00007741 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $451.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00257726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001385 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,339 coins and its circulating supply is 563,023 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.