Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

