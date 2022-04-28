Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.72

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

About Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

