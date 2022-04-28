Ontology (ONT) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $444.90 million and $37.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002125 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00169002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00370039 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.