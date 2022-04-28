Opaleye Management Inc. Buys 42,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,100.00.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.03 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

