Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 13.9%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shot up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46. 110,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 203,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The company has a market cap of C$228.54 million and a P/E ratio of -51.46.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

