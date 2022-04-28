Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 4,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.