Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) shares rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 4,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
