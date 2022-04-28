Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of MXCHY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

