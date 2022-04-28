Orbit Chain Market Cap Hits $160.25 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $160.25 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00031735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00100994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

