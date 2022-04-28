Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $74.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

