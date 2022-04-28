O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $713.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $691.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

