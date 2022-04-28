O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

ORLY traded down $83.04 on Thursday, reaching $630.25. 64,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $691.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

