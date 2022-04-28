O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $32.35-$32.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $33.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $713.29. The stock had a trading volume of 613,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,318. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $691.47 and its 200-day moving average is $669.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $723.75.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

