O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-$32.85 EPS.

Shares of ORLY traded down $76.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $637.15. 61,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $691.47 and a 200 day moving average of $669.36. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,831.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

