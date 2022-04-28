Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 8161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $808.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $128.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after buying an additional 1,341,450 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $17,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,935 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

