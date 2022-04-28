Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in April

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORRAF remained flat at $$2.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Orora has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $2.81.
