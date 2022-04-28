Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of ORRF opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $271.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 25.31%. Analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

