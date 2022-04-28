Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,068,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

