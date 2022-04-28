Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,944,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

