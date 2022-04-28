Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OBTC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

