Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

