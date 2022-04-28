Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $114.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

OXM opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

