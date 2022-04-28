Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.49

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.49 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 93.25 ($1.19). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 141,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of £114.62 million and a PE ratio of 40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.29.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

