Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 168,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,831,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

