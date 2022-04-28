Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.
NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
