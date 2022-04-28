Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 15768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

