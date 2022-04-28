Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 63.1%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Rating) shares fell 63.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 52,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 7,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

Pacific Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

