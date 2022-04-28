Page Arthur B Has $3.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 232,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 144,797 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 45,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,704. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.39 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

