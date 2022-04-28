Page Arthur B Purchases Shares of 400 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 357.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $368.18 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $248.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

