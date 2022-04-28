Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $823.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $578.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

