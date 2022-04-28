Pangolin Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $14.32 million and $1.66 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.39 or 0.07351087 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,180,258 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

