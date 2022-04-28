Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,994,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,807. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -344.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

