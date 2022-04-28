Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $419,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $176.53. 108,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

