Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $579.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

