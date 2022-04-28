Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 477 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $11.34 on Thursday, reaching $570.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $594.69 and a 200-day moving average of $584.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.