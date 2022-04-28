Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.44. 68,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

