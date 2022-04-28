Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and $17.86 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $11.08 or 0.00027807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07346178 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,172 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

