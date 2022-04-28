Particl (PART) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $5,055.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002412 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,092,181 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

