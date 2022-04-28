Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $569.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $604.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $556.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $291.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 327,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,658. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 925,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 135,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

