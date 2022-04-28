PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $95.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.