Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $463,142.10 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BTU traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 26,870,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

