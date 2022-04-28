Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,128.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.38).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.38) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,103 ($14.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -110.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,047.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,112.51. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 665.20 ($8.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

