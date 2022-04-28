PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 744,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

