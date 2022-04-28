Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.90.

NYSE PEN opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.53. Penumbra has a one year low of $171.11 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.