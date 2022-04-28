Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PEBO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $27.82. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

