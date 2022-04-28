Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $350.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

