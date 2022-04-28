PEPS Coin Price Up 173.2% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 173.2% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,103.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00200437 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.