PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PEP opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. The company has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

