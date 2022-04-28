PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

