PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Guggenheim

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.